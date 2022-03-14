Marty’s musings: prepare for a tidal wave of transactions

Welcome to ‘Marty’s Musings’, my weekly column of numbers summarizing the happenings in the baseball world. I am your guide for taking an analytic look at the news and notes throughout the game, and highlighting key pitching matchups throughout the year.

The MLBPA and owners finally came to an agreement after a three-month hiatus. The delay will cost the league the first week of the season, though we are still in store for a 162-game season. As we await the free agent blitz that is inevitably going to happen in the next week-plus, we take a look at the most recent news from around the league.

News & Notes

99 - Day lockout imposed by the owners that ended in a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement last week. Having lost over three months, there are still plenty of excellent free agents unsigned as we get into the middle of March.

4/7 - The new Opening Day date following the work stoppage. With many All Star caliber free agent players still on the market, including Carolos Correa, Freddie Freeman, Kris Bryant, and Trevor Story.

3.3 - Win pitcher Chris Bassitt is the Mets newest rotation acquisition after a trade with the Oakland Athletics. Bassitt had a great 2021, posting career-highs in innings, strikeout rate, xERA, FIP. With a top-three of Scherzer, deGrom, and Bassitt, the Mets pitching staff is shaping up as one of the best in the National League.

1 - Reliever the Philadelphia Phillies added since the lockout. Philly signed Familiar to a one-year $6 million deal. Last season the Phillies blew a ridiculous 34 saves!

24 - Days until Opening Day.