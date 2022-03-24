Morning Mound Visit: Reds sign Tommy Pham to one-year deal

The Cincinnati Reds have spent most of the winter tearing down their roster, but on Wednesday, they made an improvement. Tommy Pham signed a one-year, $7.5 million deal with a mutual option for 2023. The 34-year-old outfielder struggled slightly over the past two seasons. In 686 combined plate appearances, Pham slashed .226/.335/.370 for a 97 wRC+. Pham isn’t known for his defensive prowess either.

If there’s a place for a slugger to get their groove back, it’s Great American Ballpark. According to FanGraphs’ park factors, Cincinnati was the friendliest home run park in each of the last four seasons.

Pham figures to be Cincinnati’s Opening Day left fielder over Aristedes Aquino, Jake Fraley, and Shogo Akiyama. Of course, Pham could get plenty of starts as the Reds’ designated hitter.

Reactions from Reds Reporter

