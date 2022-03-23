Morning Mound Visit: Ghost runner rule reinstated

Arguably the best news coming out of the lockout-ending agreement on a new CBA was that extra innings would return to normal. The ghost runner rule was exorcised, never to be seen again. But nothing gold can stay, Ponyboy. The ghost runner is back for the sequel in 2022. Ghost Runner 2: Resurrection. It’s supposed to go away after the season, but this franchise will never die.

Two other rule changes were announced Tuesday, and these are much more palatable. Rosters will be expanded from 26 to 28 through May 1 to compensate for an abbreviated spring. Also, pitchers who hit for themselves (i.e. Shohei Ohtani) will be allowed to remain in the game as the DH after coming out of the game as a pitcher.

Matthew LaMar | Royals Review: The Royals haven’t gotten much attention this winter, but they have quietly assembled one of the hardest throwing bullpens in MLB. Kansas City boasts five relievers who ranked in the top-100 for average fastball velocity including Josh Staumont who tops out at 102 mph.

Tom Dakers | Bluebird Banter: The Blue Jays signed Matt Chapman to a two-year extension worth $25 million. This deal buys out Chapman’s final two years of arbitration eligibility.