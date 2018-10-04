 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Eduardo Rodriguez, possible postseason relief ace

The Red Sox got Eduardo Rodriguez some last minute bullpen work late in the season. Could he play a major role, one different from his usual one, for their pitching staff this October?

By Patrick Brennan

The Yankees won by embodying modern baseball

Even if the A’s employed The Opener, the Yankees featured every trend of the last few years.

By Matt Provenzano

Morning Mound Visit: sabermetrics news - 10/4/18

The Cub’s non-dynasty; an underrated Jacob deGrom; postseason bullpen fatigue; the A’s as "underdogs"

By Matt Provenzano

Open Thread: AL Wild Card game

One of the best teams in the league will face off against the biggest surprise team this year.

By Luis Torres
Meet the postseason starter that was DFA’d in the same season

The "opener" role will be presented on its biggest stage yet tonight and Liam Hendriks will be the one to present it.

By Patrick Brennan

Morning Mound Visit: sabermetrics news - 10/3/18

By Matt Provenzano

Open Thread: NL Wild Card game

By Daniel R. Epstein

The Chicago Cubs (other) MVP

Sometimes it takes an old timer to get a bunch of young stars to where they’re supposed to be

By Merritt Rohlfing
The Cubs haven’t hit when it matters most

The Cubs haven’t been themselves with the game on the line.

By Kenny Kelly
Morning Mound Visit: sabermetrics news - 10/2/18

Latin America federal investigation; remembering Joe Mauer; and remembering David Wright; Walker Buehler’s strategy

By Matt Provenzano

Marty’s musings: playoff time

Two 163s, and a whole lot of fun games to look forward to this week.

By Steven Martano

The National League gave us plenty of entropy

As countless fans rejoice as the season finishes on a high note, the Brewers arguably had the most entertaining end of the season.

By Luis Torres

Open Thread: Game 163!

Bonus baseball!

By Daniel R. Epstein

Who is your postseason favorite?

In our pre-postseason live chat, we discuss entropy, playoff expectations, and our October favorites.

By Matt Provenzano, Kenny Kelly, and 2 others

We need to talk about Luke Voit again

Largely because you guys keep Googling it.

By Matt Provenzano

Jason Heyward has been a valuable offensive contributor in 2018

For the first time in three years, he has been above league-average with the bat.

By Devan Fink

Dodgers could be the best team since 2002 to miss playoffs

Despite being excellent on both sides of the ball, the Dodgers could theoretically miss the postseason.

By Kenny Kelly

Morning Mound Visit: sabermetrics news - 9/29/18

Postseason myths; the actual effect of PEDs; important stat to watch

By Matt Provenzano

Andrelton Simmons just keeps on pulling

We thought maybe a few years back that he couldn’t get better, but he keeps proving us wrong.

By Matt Provenzano

Reynaldo Lopez finished 2018 strong

The White Sox young right-hander has made some changes to his pitching strategy.

By Patrick Brennan

Morning Mound Visit: sabermetrics news - 9/28/18

Mookie’s historic season; the Cubs’ lack of sliders; modern GM candidates; baseball’s forms of uncertainty

By Matt Provenzano

Research

The Dodgers have Julio Urias back, but what will he become?

After a mountain of hype, a teenage debut, and major shoulder surgery, what’s next for the 22-year-old phenom?

By Daniel R. Epstein

Corey Knebel has been almost impossible to hit in September

Getting ahead matters, and Knebel is doing it more often now.

By Patrick Brennan

Morning Mound Visit: sabermetrics news - 9/27/18

The LOOGY Opener; Mike Clevinger’s performance; non-MVP MVP awards

By Matt Provenzano

Gary Sánchez will be fine

The beleaguered backstop hasn’t caught a break in 2018.

By Kenny Kelly

Dave Dombrowski, hounded by history

The last time he ran a powerhouse like this, a familiar woe ruined everything for the BoSox president

By Merritt Rohlfing

The Giants fire GM Bobby Evans after another disappointing season

The decision comes when the team is at a crossroads with some tough decisions to make.

By Luis Torres

Morning Mound Visit: sabermetrics news - 9/26/18

The DBacks’ free fall; two elite Statcast players; starters as relievers in the postseason

By Matt Provenzano

Manny Machado has flipped the script since joining the Dodgers

And that’s working out quite well for the Dodgers.

By Devan Fink
Víctor Martínez ends his career on a high note

After 16 seasons in major league baseball, the Venezuelan great is hanging up his cleats.

By Luis Torres

Morning Mound Visit: sabermetrics news - 9/25/18

The legality of tanking; a sabermetric triple crown; five tool players; Jacob deGrom as MVP

By Matt Provenzano

Breaking down the deGrom-Scherzer Cy Young battle

Advanced metrics clarify who should win the NL Cy Young

By Daniel R. Epstein
Marty’s musings: the quiet before the storm

With a week to go, most of the playoff picture is set.

By Steven Martano

Starlin Castro’s unlikely quest for 3000 hits and the Hall of Fame

If the improbable becomes a reality, Castro could become one of the most controversial Hall of Fame candidates... in more ways than one.

By Matt Provenzano
The NL Rookie of the Year debate will come down to defense

Why Ronald Acuña Jr. is probably better than Juan Soto.

By Devan Fink

The worst home run of 2018

The season isn’t over yet, but it’s hard to to imagine there will be a softer hit or less important dinger than this one.

By Kenny Kelly

How much time has MLB saved by taking away the intentional walk?

It’s been nearly two years since MLB instituted this rule, which the league marketed as a way to speed up games.

By Devan Fink
Morning Mound Visit: sabermetrics news - 9/22/18

The best 25-year-old’s ever; unlikely cycles; the importance of pitch framing

By Matt Provenzano

