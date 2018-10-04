The Latest
The Chicago Cubs (other) MVP
Sometimes it takes an old timer to get a bunch of young stars to where they’re supposed to be
The Cubs haven’t hit when it matters most
The Cubs haven’t been themselves with the game on the line.
Morning Mound Visit: sabermetrics news - 10/2/18
Latin America federal investigation; remembering Joe Mauer; and remembering David Wright; Walker Buehler’s strategy
The National League gave us plenty of entropy
As countless fans rejoice as the season finishes on a high note, the Brewers arguably had the most entertaining end of the season.
Who is your postseason favorite?
In our pre-postseason live chat, we discuss entropy, playoff expectations, and our October favorites.
Jason Heyward has been a valuable offensive contributor in 2018
For the first time in three years, he has been above league-average with the bat.
Dodgers could be the best team since 2002 to miss playoffs
Despite being excellent on both sides of the ball, the Dodgers could theoretically miss the postseason.
Morning Mound Visit: sabermetrics news - 9/29/18
Postseason myths; the actual effect of PEDs; important stat to watch
Andrelton Simmons just keeps on pulling
We thought maybe a few years back that he couldn’t get better, but he keeps proving us wrong.
Reynaldo Lopez finished 2018 strong
The White Sox young right-hander has made some changes to his pitching strategy.
Morning Mound Visit: sabermetrics news - 9/28/18
Mookie’s historic season; the Cubs’ lack of sliders; modern GM candidates; baseball’s forms of uncertainty
The Dodgers have Julio Urias back, but what will he become?
After a mountain of hype, a teenage debut, and major shoulder surgery, what’s next for the 22-year-old phenom?