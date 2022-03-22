Morning Mound Visit: Rockies extend Ryan McMahon

The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon agreed to a six-year extension worth $70 million. Entering his age-27 season, McMahon has five years of big-league experience, all with Colorado. In that time, he’s hit to a .323 wOBA, which is underwhelming considering he plays half his games in Coors Field.

McMahon put together a fine season in 2021, slashing .254/.331/.449 with excellent defense at second and third. League average production at the plate still meant that he was worth 2.5 fWAR. ZiPS projects McMahon to be worth about two wins a season for the next three years, and for $11 million AAV, it’s easy to do worse.

The Rockies have considered playing McMahon at shortstop, but those duties will likely fall on José Iglesias for now.

Reactions to the extension from Purple Row

Alex Espinoza | SF Gate: The A’s have torn down rosters before, but they haven’t done it while jacking up ticket prices by 70 percent or more. While A’s president Dave Kaval insists the A’s can’t be competitive until Oakland taxpayers pay for a new stadium, attending a baseball game at the Coliseum suddenly costs a premium.

Blake Harris | True Blue LA: Kenley Jansen won’t pitch for the Dodgers in 2021, and it might be because the Dodgers didn’t want to pay the Cohen Tax. The Dodgers reportedly offered a two-year deal but asked Jansen to wait until they could shed payroll.