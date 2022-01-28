Morning Mound Visit: Details of a potential draft lottery

Anthony Franco | MLB Trade Rumors: One of the issues being discussed in CBA talks is the draft lottery. Rather than rewarding draft picks in reverse order of winning record, the MLBPA would prefer a lottery for the bottom eight teams so as not to incentivize tanking.

Steven Goldman | Baseball Prospectus $: Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds fell off the Hall of Fame ballot, but it doesn’t put an end to the conversation about their legacies. The Steroid Era existed because MLB turned a blind eye while dingers undid the harm of 1994, and now, the baseball that made a generation of fans fall in love with the game is being erased.

Eric Stephen | True Blue LA: Since 2016, the Dodgers have been baseball’s best team, and they’ve managed to accomplish this without ever having a full-time second baseman. The Dodgers had eight different players start at second in 2021, and they could have just as many in 2022.