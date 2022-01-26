Morning Mound Visit: Some progress made in negotiations to end lockout

Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan | ESPN: Negotiations to end the lockout continued on Tuesday. MLB. Talks centered around pay for pre-arbitration players. The league agreed to raise the minimum salary to $615,000 but the players want $775,000. MLB is also considering a bonus pool for the top-30 pre-arb players by WAR.

Matt Collins | Over the Monster: David Ortiz gained induction into the Hall of Fame on his first year on the ballot. Ortiz will be the lone member of the 2022 class as Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds both fell shy of the 75 percent threshold needed for enshrinement. In 20 years, the DH slashed .286/.380/.552, hit 541 home runs, and compiled 55.3 rWAR.

John Trupin | Lookout Landing: Lookout Landing is hiring three writers, so if you’re a Mariners fan gushing with Takes, go apply! The editors are looking for a game recapper, a minors expert, and a features writer.