Morning Mound Visit: MLB still considering WAR-based bonus pools

Russell Carleton | Baseball Prospectus: MLB and the MLBPA are toying with the idea of rewarding pre-arbitration players with bonus money based on WAR. It’s a flawed proposal for myriad reasons, but if this is what they’re set on doing, there are ways to do it right. Or there is a way to do it that is least bad.

Ian Browne | MLB.com: The Red Sox hired Katie Krall as a player development coach at Double-A Portland. Krall is Boston’s second female hire which makes the Red Sox the only team in baseball with two women coaches in the organization. The Red Sox hired Bianca Smith before spring training in 2021.

Kate Preusser | Lookout Landing: An article in Nikkan Sports linked the Mariners to outfielder Seiya Suzuki. This came a day after Yahoo! Sports Japan intimated that Suzuki was heading to the Red Sox. Suzuki is expected to tour facilities in Arizona close to where the Mariners, Padres, Giants, and Cubs train.