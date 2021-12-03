Morning Mound Visit: Major league portion of Rule 5 draft postponed

Kyle Glaser | Baseball America: The first casualty of the owner-initiated lockout is the postponement of the major league portion of the Rule 5 Draft. Initial reports were that this part of the draft was cancelled, but that isn’t necessarily true. The minor league portion is still scheduled to take place as normal.

Travis Sawchik | The Score: Rob Manfred made some dubious claims in his letter to baseball fans. Manfred implied that the MLBPA were in an enviable position compared to athletes in the other major sports leagues, but that claim falls apart under the slightest scrutiny. As MLB revenues soar, player salaries stagnate and careers grow shorter.

Matt Collins | Over the Monster: Minutes before the CBA expired, the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers swung a trade. Jackie Bradley Jr. is heading back to Boston while Hunter Renfroe is going to Milwaukee. Perhaps familiar scenery will do JBJ’s bat some good.