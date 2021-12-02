Morning Mound Visit: Cubs sign Marcus Stroman

Ashley MacLennan | Bleed Cubbie Blue: The Cubs signed Marcus Stroman to a three-year, $71 million deal, according to a report from, uh, Marcus Stroman. Stroman’s contract has an opt-out after the second year in addition to $2 million escalators for 160 innings pitched in 2022 and 2023. Stroman doesn’t have elite strikeout numbers, but he owns a career 3.62 FIP.

Eric Stephen | True Blue LA: The Dodgers aren’t letting all of their free agents walk. LA is bringing back Chris Taylor on a four-year deal worth $60 million. The contract also includes an option for a fifth year. Chris Taylor hit for a 113 wRC+ in 2021 and hit a walk-off homer in the Wild Card game.