Morning Mound Visit: Little hope of avoiding a lockout

Evan Drellich | The Athletic $: The collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 pm EST tonight, and there’s little optimism that a lockout will be avoided. There’s little momentum toward an agreement, so the best-case scenario is that enough progress is made to convince ownership to delay a lockout.

Patrick O’Kennedy | Bless You Boys: The Tigers non-tendered Matthew Boyd on Tuesday. Boyd was expected to make $7 million in arbitration, but Boyd hasn’t managed to put together a full, solid season. Boyd posted a 4.10 FIP in 78 2⁄ 3 innings in 2021 as he missed most of the year with an elbow injury.

Ely Sussman | Fish Stripes: The Marlins traded catcher Jorge Alfaro to the Padres in exchange for a player to be named later. The move comes a day after the Marlins traded for Jacob Stallings. The Padres suddenly have a glut of catchers with Victor Caratini, Austin Nola, and Alfaro. Caratini is likely the odd man out.