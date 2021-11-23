Morning Mound Visit: Giants re-sign Anthony DeSclafani

Brady Klopfer | McCovey Chronicles: The Giants re-signed Anthony DeSclafani to a three-year $36 million deal. DeSclafani pitched to a 3.62 FIP in 167 2⁄ 3 innings in 2021. This is the longest deal given to a pitcher by president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi since coming to the Giants. As such, DeSclafani is the only Giants with guaranteed money coming in 2024.

Anthony Franco | MLB Trade Rumors: The Giants are also close to bringing back Alex Wood on a two-year deal worth over $10 million per season. Jeff Passan reported that the deal was being finalized, but it was not made official at the time of writing. Wood had a 3.48 FIP in 138 2⁄ 3 innings this season.

Jake Devin | Pinstripe Alley: The Yankees traded Tyler Wade to the Angels for a player to be named later and cash considerations. Wade slashed .268/.354/.323 in 145 plate appearances in 2021.