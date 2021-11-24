Morning Mound Visit: Wander Franco signs 12-year contract with Rays

Daniel Russell | DRays Bay: Wander Franco signed an 11-year extension with a club option for a 12th year. The contract is worth a guaranteed $185 million and maxes out at $223 million. The 20-year-old Franco slashed .288/.347/.463 in 308 plate appearances in his debut season.

Steve Adams and Anthony Franco | MLB Trade Rumors: According to Jon Heyman, Kendall Graveman signed a three-year deal with the White Sox worth $24 million. Graveman pitched to a 3.19 FIP in 56 innings this season which is comfortably his best mark in a single year. At the time of writing, the White Sox had not officially announced the signing.