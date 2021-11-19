Morning Mound Visit: Shohei Ohtani wins AL MVP unanimously

Cole Bailey | Halos Heaven & Leo Morgenstern | The Good Phight: Shohei Ohtani won the AL MVP Award with 30 first place votes. Ohtani slashed .257/.372/.592 for a 158 OPS+ in 639 plate appearances. Ohtani also had a 3.18 ERA in 130 1⁄ 3 innings pitched which was good for a 141 ERA+. Bryce Harper got the honors in the NL with a comfortable lead over Juan Soto. Harper led the majors in OPS, slugging, and OPS+ at 1.044, .615, and 179 respectively. This is Harper’s second MVP.

Josh Norris | Baseball America: MLB sent memos to GMs, assistant GMs, and farm directors details about the new minor league housing policy. Teams are now responsible for providing housing for minor league players who are not on major league contracts or making over $20,000 per month.

Dan Szymborski | FanGraphs: ZiPS projections are on their way. Dan Szymborski explains what has changed and what is next for his projection system.