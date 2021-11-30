Morning Mound Visit: Scherzer, Seager et al. sign monster deals

Christian Romo | Amazin’ Avenue: The Mets signed Max Scherzer to a three-year $140 million deal on Monday. Scherzer finished third in Cy Young voting in 2021 with a 2.91 FIP in 179 1⁄ 3 innings. The $43 million Scherzer will earn each year breaks the record for annual average value.

Adam J. Morris | Lone Star Ball: The day after signing Marcus Semien to a seven-year, $175 million deal, the Rangers acquired the other half of their double-play duo. Corey Seager signed a 10-year, $325 million deal with the Rangers.

Isabelle Minasian | Lookout Landing: After getting Adam Frazier from the Padres, the Mariners picked up Robbie Ray for $115 million over five years. The Mariners likely aren’t done as they have few financial commitments and have been linked to Kris Bryant among others.