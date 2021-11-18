Morning Mound Visit: Justin Verlander re-signs with Astros

Dan Martin | Crawfish Boxes: Justin Verlander is staying in Houston. The future Hall of Famer re-signed with the Astros for one year, $25 million. The contract includes a player option for 2023, so it is effectively a two-year deal. Verlander missed all of 2021 and most of 2020, but he impressed in a showcase last week.

Expo45 | Bluebird Banter & -JP- | Brew Crew Ball: Robbie Ray won the AL Cy Young with 29 of 30 first-place votes. Ray led the American League with 193 1⁄ 3 innings pitched and a 2.84 ERA. Meanwhile, Corbin Burnes edged out Zack Wheeler for the NL Cy Young. Wheeler threw far more innings than Burnes, but Burnes was better on a per-inning basis. Burnes led the majors with a 1.63 FIP. The next closest pitcher was Wheeler at 2.59.

Brady Klopfer | McCovey Chronicles: Brandon Belt accepted the qualifying offer meaning that he’ll be with the Giants for at least one more year. The Captain posted a 158 wRC+ in 2021 but missed time with injuries. Belt was the only player to accept the qualifying offer before Wednesday’s deadline.