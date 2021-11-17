Morning Mound Visit: Noah Syndergaard signs one-year deal with Angels

David Goodkind | Halos Heaven: The day after finding a GM, the Mets are losing Noah Syndergaard to the Angels. Syndergaard signed a one-year deal worth $21 million after receiving the $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Mets. Syndergaard has thrown just two innings since 2019, but if he pitches anything like his pre-injury self, he’ll be a major boon to a weak Angels rotation.

Tom Dakers | Blue Bird Banter: Meanwhile, the Blue Jays locked up their ace for the better part of the next decade. Toronto signed José Berríos to a seven-year extension worth $131 million. In six seasons, Berríos owns a 3.95 FIP and a 108 ERA+.

Blake Ruane | Covering the Corner: This summer, the Cleveland baseball team ran into legal trouble over their planned use of the name Guardians. A local roller derby team originally used the name, but the two teams reached a resolution and will both continue to use the name Guardians.