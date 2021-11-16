Morning Mound Visit: Tigers ink Eduardo Rodríguez to five-year deal

Brandon Day | Bless You Boys: The Detroit Tigers made the first major signing of the offseason by signing Eduardo Rodríguez to a five-year, $77 million deal. The deal includes an opt-out after 2023. Rodríguez owns a career 110 ERA+ and posted a career-best 3.32 FIP in 2021.

David Copobianco | Amazin’ Avenue: The Mets’ search for a general manager appears to be over. Former Angels GM Billy Eppler is taking the helm, and Eppler is best known for wasting most of Mike Trout’s twenties. The Angels never had a winning record with Eppler on the ones and twos.

Wick Terrell | Red Reporter & Mister Lizzie | DRays Bay: Jonathan India and Randy Arozarena were named Rookie of the Year Monday night. India posted 3.9 rWAR in 150 games despite not initially getting an invite to spring training. Arozarena, who debuted in 2019, put up 4.1 rWAR in his first full season.