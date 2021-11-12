Morning Mound Visit: MLB proposes $/fWAR replacement to arbitration

Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal | The Athletic $: Ahead of the Collective Bargaining Agreement’s expiration on December 1, MLB proposed age-based free agency and replacing arbitration with performance-based salary using fWAR. Under the proposed system, players would reach free agency at 29.5. Until then, players would receive a portion of a “predetermined sum of money” based on their fWAR. This is supposedly an update to a proposal made in August, and if this is the progress made so far, you should start looking for new hobbies.

Ethan Witte | The Good Phight: The Phillies hired a new assistant general manager in 27-year-old Ani Kilambi. Previously, Kilambi worked as assistant director of research and development for the Tampa Bay Rays. Kilambi will oversee Philadelphia’s R&D department.

Nathaniel Grow | FanGraphs: With the CBA expiring in a few weeks, it might be helpful to review how we got here and what we can expect in the next few weeks. Nathaniel Grow has a helpful primer on the state of negotiations between MLB and the player’s association.