Morning Mound Visit: No deal yet, MLB extends deadline

On Monday, the league presented another deadline to accept a deal and preserve a 162-game season. An agreement needed to be reached on Tuesday or else the league would cancel another week of games. I wasn’t optimistic about the chances of that happening, but the league and the union negotiated for 17 hours and will resume talks Wednesday morning.

A major sticking point throughout talks has been where to set the competitive balance tax threshold. MLB has been reluctant to raise it beyond $220 million in the first year, and the league budged in the last week but only slightly. Now, the league is willing to start at $230 million and end at $242 million.

In exchange for this minor increase, MLB wants to add a third surcharge, so teams pay even more for going well above the CBT. This third surcharge would be set $60 million above the CBT.

None of that is official yet, of course. Talks will resume Wednesday morning, but for now, no news is good news, right?

