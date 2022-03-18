Morning Mound Visit: MLB and MLBPA considering reinstating ghost runner rule

According to a report from Jayson Stark and Matt Gelb, the ghost runner rule might not be dead. The league and the union are considering reinstating the rule and it’s not just because of the concern of overworking pitchers after a short spring. Players tend to like the rule even if less than half of avid fans approve of it.

There’s a possibility that if the rule is restored, the ghost runner wouldn’t take effect until the 11th or 12th inning. As much as I personally dislike the rule, starting it in the 12th seems like a fair compromise.

Something to consider is that players can only be optioned to the minors five times in a season now, so GMs won’t be able to churn their rosters to keep arms fresh as easily. From the team’s perspective, they’d like to eliminate the possibility of having a long reliever throw 60+ pitches in a 16-inning game when they can’t get a replacement from the taxi squad the next day.

Eric Stephen | True Blue LA: The Dodgers re-signed Danny Duffy to a one-year deal with a club option for 2023. Los Angeles traded for Duffy in the middle of 2021, but the lefty never threw a pitch in Dodger blue. The hope is that Duffy will be healthy by June.

Adam J. Morris | Lone Star Ball: The Rangers signed Garrett Richards to a one-year deal with an option for 2023. At the beginning of the offseason, the Red Sox declined a $10 million option on Richards making him a free agent.