Morning Mound Visit: Matt Olson’s extension marks a new era for Atlanta

Kris Willis | Battery Power: Just a day after Matt Olson was traded to Atlanta, he signed an eight-year, $168 million extension with his hometown team. If there was any hope that there would still be a Freddie Freeman reunion, this killed it.

Ryan Pavich | Pinstripe Alley: The Yankees re-signed Anthony Rizzo to a two-year, $32 million deal with an opt-out after the first year. Rizzo hit .248/.344/.440 for a 112 wRC+ with the Cubs and Yankees in 2021. Presumably, this also takes the Yankees out of the running for Freddie Freeman.

Lindsey Adler | The Athletic $: Unvaccinated Yankees and Mets players won’t be allowed to play in home games due to a New York City mandate. The Yankees were above the 85 percent vaccinated threshold, but they appear to have at least one notable player that hasn’t gotten their free, safe inoculation. Yankees president Randy Levine will try to pull some strings and circumvent the mandate.