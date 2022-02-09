 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Morning Mound Visit: Eric Kay trial begins

Kay faces felony charges of distributing opioids and causing the opioid-related death of Tyler Skaggs

By Kenny Kelly
Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images

TJ Quinn | ESPN: The trial against Eric Kay began on Tuesday. Kay is a former Los Angeles Angels employee who allegedly gave Tyler Skaggs opioids before the pitcher’s passing in the summer of 2019. Kay faces felony charges of distributing opioids and causing Skaggs’ death.

Bill Plaschke | LA Times: Trevor Bauer will not face criminal charges for sexual assault allegations, but that doesn’t mean the Dodgers should welcome with open arms or at all. Bauer has been on paid administrative leave since the allegations became public, and he likely faces a lengthy suspension no matter what the Dodgers decide to do with him.

Rob Manfred will address the media on Thursday to cap off a banner week for MLB. There’s no scheduled meeting between the league and the union. MLB most recently said it wouldn’t issue a counter-offer and requested a federal mediator to assist in negotiations.

