Morning Mound Visit: MLB and MLBPA interested in universal DH

Dayn Perry | CBS Sports: MLB proposed the universal designated hitter as part of the next CBA, which means that its implementation is all but certain. The universal DH is one of the few things that the two sides can agree on. MLB wants to expand the playoffs to a 14-team format, and the players offered a 12-team format.

Dan Szymborski | FanGraphs: Once again, the close races in the American League look like they will be consolidated to the AL East. ZiPS projects the Astros to finish 10 games ahead of the Angels and the White Sox to finish 10 games ahead of the Guardians, but the Yankees, Rays, Blue Jays, and White Sox are all projected to finish within seven games of each other.

Grant Brisbee | The Athletic $: Read enough Grant Brisbee, and he’ll inevitably bring up the fact that the Giants haven’t had a homegrown All-Star outfielder since Chili Davis in 1986. Turns out, that’s not the longest such drought in the league. Not by a long shot.