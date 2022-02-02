Morning Mound Visit: Little progress made in CBA negotiations

Evan Drellich | The Athletic $: MLB and the MLBPA had a ‘heated’ 90-minute meeting on Tuesday. The two sides negotiated the values of the proposed pre-arbitration bonus pool, and the union put forth a system to grant players a year of service time if they hit certain performance thresholds. An agreement is not close, and a delay to the season seems unavoidable.

Dan Szymborski | FanGraphs: The offseason is far from over, and several teams still have plenty of work to do when/if the lockout ends. The flurry of activity in November shook things up in the National League, and ZiPS is projecting some tight races.

Marc Normandin | Baseball Prospectus $: It’s worth mentioning that the pre-arbitration bonus pool would be awarded based on WAR. There are some obvious pitfalls with that plan as WAR is an imprecise metric, and though the bonus money is already paid for, teams would still have financial incentives to keep players from earning this extra money as they could be less inclined to take team-friendly extensions.