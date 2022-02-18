Morning Mound Visit: Eric Kay found guilty of causing Tyler Skaggs’ death

TJ Quinn | ESPN: Eric Kay was found guilty of two felony counts Thursday: distributing fentanyl and causing the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Kay will be sentenced June 28, and the former Angels employee faces a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Evan Drellich and Athletic Staff | The Athletic $: Thursday’s meeting between MLB and the MLBPA lasted just 15 minutes. The players union submitted a counterproposal that moved off their request to have all players reach arbitration eligibility after two years of service time. Instead, the players want 80 percent of players with service time between two and three years to become arbitration-eligible. Currently, just 22 percent of players in that bin are eligible.

Connor Ashford | Athletics Nation: When the lockout ends, the A’s are primed to trade away their most expensive players namely Matts Olson and Chapman. The problem (aside from the obvious issue of trading away good players instead of spending any amount of money to field a good baseball team) is that Chapman hasn’t been very good the last two years. If the A’s really want to trade him, is it better to sell low or to allow him to bounce back?