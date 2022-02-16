Morning Mound Visit: Ryan Zimmerman retires

Patrick Reddington | Federal Baseball: Ryan Zimmerman officially announced his retirement on Tuesday. The 37-year-old spent 16 seasons with the Washington Nationals, amassing 40.1 rWAR, two All-Star appearances, a Gold Glove, two Silver Sluggers, and a World Series championship. Zimmerman was the Nationals’ first-ever draft pick back in 2005.

Jonathan Judge | Baseball Prospectus $: Pitchers and catchers may not be reporting, but PECOTA can’t be stopped. The team at Baseball Prospectus unveiled their projections for the (hopefully) upcoming 2022 season and went over PECOTA’s evolution in this iteration.

Britt Ghiroli | The Athletic $: MLB recently argued that minor leaguers should remain unpaid during spring training while requesting the ability to reduce the size of the Domestic Reserve List. Meanwhile, minor leaguers are taking to social media to show off just how little they’re making. Many are making less than minimum wage, and they aren’t paid during the offseason when they’re expected to train and keep in shape.