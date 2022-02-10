Morning Mound Visit: Rob Manfred to address media Thursday

Deesha Thosar | New York Daily News: Rob Manfred will address the media on Thursday, and it appears likely that the commissioner will announce a delay to the start of spring training. Pitchers and catchers are slated to report next week, but the league has made little to no effort to get a new CBA ratified despite Manfred’s assurance that the lockout would speed up the process.

Craig Goldstein | Baseball Prospectus $: Too often, statements from the league are reported as is without any critical examination or analysis of what is being said. When MLB is clearly lying about their intentions, it is not biased to say so. Some writers’ obsession with objectivity has led them to merely assist with the commissioner’s office’s PR campaign.

Mark Polishuk | MLB Trade Rumors: When/if the lockout ends and the hot stove burns again, Trevor Story wants to sign with a team as a shortstop. The former Rockie has no interest in a position change.