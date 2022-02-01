Morning Mound Visit: MLB and MLBPA to meet Tuesday

Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal $: The Athletic: MLB and MLBPA will continue CBA negotiations on Tuesday. It’s not likely that a deal will be reached, and spring training, which is supposed to start a few weeks will likely be delayed. Here’s a rundown of the state of negotiations and why the two sides are still so far apart. (Hint: It’s because the owners are negotiating in bad faith.)

Jay Jaffe | FanGraphs: Hall of Fame season will never (mercifully or otherwise) end, so Jay Jaffe looked at the next five years of the ballot to preview who might earn induction in the near future.

Manny Randhawa | MLB.com: For the first time since the lockout started, an active player’s name has appeared on MLB’s official website. That’s because Shohei Ohtani was announced as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 22. Really, who else could it have been? Trevor May?