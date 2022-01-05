Morning Mound Visit: Yankees are top-heavy leading into 2022

Dan Szymborski | FanGraphs: The Yankees underperformed lofty expectations in 2021, and the AL East has only gotten tougher. ZiPS projects the Yankees as a team with a top-heavy rotation, dominant bullpen, and volatile offense. Will that be enough cream to rise to the top?

Kris Willis | Talking Chop: Atlanta won the NL East with just 88 wins. The lack of talent in the division allowed them to be aggressive at the deadline, and that paid off handsomely in the postseason. The division should be much tougher heading into 2022 especially with the Mets going all in.

