Morning Mound Visit: MLBPA to make counteroffer Monday

Jeff Passan | ESPN: MLB and the MLBPA will meet again on Monday, and the union plans to present a counteroffer. This will be just the second time that the two sides have met since the lockout began. Judging from recent history, the union’s offer will be completely reasonable and the league will cry poor and accuse the players of being stubborn and greedy.

Daniel Russell | DRays Bay: MLB officially killed the Rays’ idea to split their seasons between Montreal and Tampa Bay. Rays owner Stuart Sternberg received the news with all the grace of a cryptobro being informed his NFT profile picture is dumb as hell, saying that “partial seasons are going to be the wave of the future in professional sports.”

Mike Axisa and RJ Anderson | CBS Sports: The Atlantic League will no longer use the automatic strike zone, but that doesn’t mean robo umps are dead. ABS is coming to AAA West and Low-A Southeast according to jobs posted by MLB.