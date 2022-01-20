Morning Mound Visit: 2022 season in jeopardy of a delay

Ken Rosenthal | The Athletic $: Pitchers and catchers are supposed to report in about a month, but currently, it doesn’t seem like there’s any way that’s going to happen. The league hasn’t negotiated in good faith as it has dragged its feet since instituting the lockout, and the owner’s offers have done little to entice the player’s union.

Baseball America $: Baseball America unveiled their 2022 Top 100 Prospects list on Wednesday. Where did Julio Rodriguez, Adley Rutschman, and Bobby Witt Jr. fall within the top three?

Jacob Markle | Bless You Boys: The Tigers are on the cusp of being competitive and Spencer Torkelson is on the cusp of the majors. Coincidence? Not at all. The top overall pick of the 2020 draft is poised to make his major league debut in 2022, and all reports are that he’s ready to make an impact.