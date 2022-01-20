 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Morning Mound Visit: 2022 season in jeopardy of a delay

The league hasn’t negotiated in good faith and games might be lost because of it.

By Kenny Kelly

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2021 Gatorade All-Star Workout Day Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Ken Rosenthal | The Athletic $: Pitchers and catchers are supposed to report in about a month, but currently, it doesn’t seem like there’s any way that’s going to happen. The league hasn’t negotiated in good faith as it has dragged its feet since instituting the lockout, and the owner’s offers have done little to entice the player’s union.

Baseball America $: Baseball America unveiled their 2022 Top 100 Prospects list on Wednesday. Where did Julio Rodriguez, Adley Rutschman, and Bobby Witt Jr. fall within the top three?

Jacob Markle | Bless You Boys: The Tigers are on the cusp of being competitive and Spencer Torkelson is on the cusp of the majors. Coincidence? Not at all. The top overall pick of the 2020 draft is poised to make his major league debut in 2022, and all reports are that he’s ready to make an impact.

More From Beyond the Box Score

Loading comments...