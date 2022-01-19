Morning Mound Visit: Carlos Correa hires Scott Boras

Darragh McDonald | MLB Trade Rumors: Carlos Correa switched agents hiring Scott Boras to represent him. Correa had previously been represented by William Morris Endeavor. At the beginning of the offseason, Correa was the best free agent on the market, and his stock has only risen with the signings of Corey Seager, Javier Báez, and Marcus Semien.

Ben Lindbergh and Meg Rowley | FanGraphs: Sam Miller returned to Effectively Wild for the first time since the end of 2020. Miller talked about the joys of watching the 2021 Giants and doing dishes.

Brian Menéndez | Baseball Prospectus $: Freddy Peralta’s 2021 was upstaged by Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, but his breakout was worthy of attention. Peralta has always had great stuff, but he’s never been able to get the expected results. Now, he’s putting it all together, and he’s turning into one of the better starters in all of baseball.