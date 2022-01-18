Morning Mound Visit: Francisco Liriano announces retirement

Robert Kelley | Bucs Dugout: Francisco Liriano announced his retirement after 14 seasons in the majors. Liriano last pitched at the major league level in 2019 as he opted out of the 2020 season and didn’t pitch in 2021. Liriano compiled 17.9 rWAR in 1,813 2⁄ 3 innings while pitching to a 4.15 ERA.

Anthony Franco | MLB Trade Rumors: Coco Crisp and Bill Mueller joined the Nationals’ player development staff. Crisp will serve as an outfielder/baserunning coordinator while Mueller will be the club’s quality control coordinator.

Ethan Witte | The Good Phight: The Phillies have disappointed in recent years, and their luck is bound to turn around sometime. A way that can happen is if some of their young talent breaks out. Connor Brogdon and Matt Vierling have some upside, and a step forward from both could help the Phillies get back into contention.