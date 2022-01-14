Morning Mound Visit: MLB makes poor offer to MLBPA

Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers | ESPN: To no one’s surprise, Thursday’s meeting between the league and player’s union was unproductive. The league’s offer to players did little to appease players as it would eliminate Super Two status, expand the playoffs, and reward teams with draft picks for avoiding service time manipulation using a convoluted system.

Mark Brown | Camden Chat: The Orioles are moving back the fence in left field and though this will help their beleaguered pitching staff, it’s not as if the short porch was the sole cause of all the O’s problems. In 2021, the left-field dimensions didn’t have that much of an impact on the pitching’s staff’s efficacy.

Dan Szymborski | FanGraphs: Just three seasons removed from a World Series championship, the Nationals appear doomed to finish in last place in the NL East. It’s quite the surprise considering how much ZiPS loves Juan Soto.