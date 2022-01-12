Morning Mound Visit: MLB and MLBPA to negotiate core economics Thursday

Evan Drellich | The Athletic $: For the first time since the owners instituted the lockout at the beginning of December, the league and the player’s union will meet to discuss core economics. The meeting between the two sides will occur Thursday, January 13. Judging from the league’s previous offers, an agreement on Thursday is unlikely, but at least there’s some forward movement.

Mark Polishuk | MLB Trade Rumors: The Baltimore Orioles will alter the dimensions of Camden Yards before the 2022 season begins. The left field wall will be moved back 30 feet and heightened to 12 feet. Camden Yards has allowed the most home runs of any park since it opened in 1992, so clearly, the aim is to make the park friendlier to pitchers.

Gabe Lacques | USA Today: In his first year on the ballot, Tim Lincecum has only received three votes for Hall of Fame induction. This isn’t a case of Lincecum not being good enough for the Hall of Fame. It’s a matter of the Hall of Fame not being good enough for Tim Lincecum.