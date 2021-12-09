Morning Mound Visit: MiLB Rule 5 draft recap

Baseball America: The MiLB Rule 5 draft came and went on Wednesday with a total of 52 players selected. The Giants had six players taken from them which were the most of any team. The Padres lost the second most at five.

JJ Cooper posited this question on Twitter, and because there’s not a lot else going on, I’ll give my answer here.

If the MLB Rule 5 draft is a niche event that separates the diehard baseball nuts from the average baseball fan, today's MiLB Rule 5 draft is _______________?



What's your best analogy. What say you @CespedesBBQ? — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) December 8, 2021

The MiLB Rule 5 draft is The Silmarillion. Your average MLB enjoyer is like a Lord of the Rings fan who has only seen the movies. People that are into the MLB Rule 5 draft are like those who have read all the books and know the names of most minor characters. Folks that keep paying attention when the major league portion concludes are like people that have actually read The Silmarillion.

Russell Carleton | Baseball Prospectus $: The dispute between MLB and the MLBPA isn’t between millionaires and billionaires. While some players are richer than God, fewer and fewer players are making it to free agency where they can make the big bucks. The league is starting to use players as if they’re disposable.