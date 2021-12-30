Morning Mound Visit: Kyle Seager announces retirement

Grant Bronsdon | Lookout Landing: Kyle Seager announced his retirement after an 11-year career with the Seattle Mariners. Seager compiled 36.9 rWAR, but like many Mariners, never got a taste of the postseason. The third baseman had a club option for 2023, but the Mariners declined it at season’s end.

Dan Szymborski | FanGraphs: The Dodgers might have lost Max Scherzer and Corey Seager (and they may lose Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen), but the runners-up in the NL West are still a fearsome squad. Trea Turner softens the blow of losing Seager, and Walker Buehler is still one of the best starting pitchers in the game.

Darragh McDonald | MLB Trade Rumors: The Royals have one of baseball’s best prospects in Bobby Witt Jr. They also don’t have a deep major league roster. So who exactly is blocking Witt from a major league debut, and when should the young shortstop be in Kansas City?