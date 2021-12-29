Morning Mound Visit: A’s possibly headed for a rebuild

Nico | Athletics Nation: The A’s have been good for about three or four seasons which means it’s time for Billy Beane and David Forst to tear it all down and start the cycle anew. How has the current Oakland regime handled its rebuilds in the past?

Jay Jaffe | FanGraphs: With over 100 WAR to his name, Alex Rodriguez should be a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame, but alas, a significant portion of voters will try to keep him out as long as they can. Like Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, Rodriguez will likely have to wait the full 10 years to see if the BBWAA will look past his steroid use.

Anthony Franco | MLB Trade Rumors: The Miami Marlins have no shortage of young starting pitchers, so it stands to reason they’ll sell from this depth when the lockout ends. Anyone but Trevor Rogers could be on the move.