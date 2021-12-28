 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Morning Mound Visit: The Phillies need to add

Phillies ZiPS; Alex Reyes’s curveball; Exodus to KBO and NPB

By Kenny Kelly
Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

Dan Szymborski | FanGraphs: The Phillies haven’t finished with more than 82 wins since they won 102 in 2011. If Philadelphia is to finish better than .500, Dave Dombrowski will need to add to a top-heavy roster. ZiPS loves Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler, but it doesn’t love the depth.

Blake Newberry | Viva El Birdos: In Alex Reyes’s first full season since 2016, he showed why he was such a highly-regarded pitching prospect. He displayed excellent swing and miss stuff albeit with little command. Harnessing his curveball could be the next step for the Cardinals’ reliever.

RJ Anderson | CBS Sports: With the lockout unlikely to end anytime soon, free agents on the fringes have even more reason to look for work outside of MLB. A handful of players have already signed with teams in the KBO and NPB including Freddy Galvis and Ivan Nova. Perhaps more could follow as spring draws near.

