Alex Hall | Athletics Nation: The A’s hired Mark Kotsay as their new manager on Monday. Kotsay has been on the A’s coaching staff for six seasons. In that time, he has been the bench coach, quality control coach, and third base coach. This will be his first time stepping into the skipper’s shoes. Kotsay replaces Bob Melvin, who left for San Diego.

Vas Drimalitis | Amazin’ Avenue: Buck Showalter spoke for the first time as Mets manager in a Zoom press conference on Tuesday. Showalter spoke of the culture of accountability he hopes to foster with the Mets. He also expressed excitement about working with the Mets’ talent especially Right-Handed Pitcher, Right-Handed Pitcher, and Francisco Lind—I mean, Shortstop.

Rob Mains | Baseball Prospectus $: In Rob Manfred’s letter to baseball fans, he implied that small-market teams are unable to compete in the current economic environment, but the lie detector test determined that was a lie.