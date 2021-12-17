Morning Mound Visit: Yankees sign Ender Inciarte to minor league deal

Andrew Mearns | Pinstripe Alley: The Yankees signed Ender Inciarte to a minor league deal Thursday. Inciarte struggled mightily at the plate over the past two seasons. The stellar defender mustered only a 47 wRC+ between 2020 and 2021, forcing Atlanta to release him ahead of the trade deadline.

Matt Collins | Over the Monster: Jackie Bradley Jr. is back in Boston after a disastrous stint in Milwaukee. As a Brewer, JBJ hit for just a 35 wRC+ in 428 plate appearances. Bradley is an excellent defender, but that kind of offensive production is sub-Mathisian. What went wrong? And is there any hope that things can go right?

Rob Mains | Baseball Prospectus $: Relievers are as good as they’ve ever been, so why is their ERA deteriorating relative to starting pitchers? Rob Mains explains how reliever usage has changed and how that has affected the overall numbers of the ole arm barn.