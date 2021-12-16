Morning Mound Visit: “Core economics” negotiations unlikely to resume until January

Evan Drellich | The Athletic $: MLB and the MLBPA are unlikely to discuss “core economics” until January. The two sides have had some communication since the lockout began, but the more contentious topics haven’t been negotiated since the days leading up to the CBA’s expiration. While the league and the union are incentivized to start the season on time, the longer they wait, the more likely it is that Opening Day will be delayed.

Russell Carleton | Baseball Prospectus $: Economics aren’t the only things that will be negotiated this winter. Labor issues often affect the game itself as is the case with playoff expansion and the universal DH.

Dan Martin | The Crawfish Boxes: Astros bench coach Joe Espada is a candidate for the managerial jobs with the Mets and A’s. Though other teams have considered him before, Espada may be feeling more urgency to leave Houston since Dusty Baker has been extended.