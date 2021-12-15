Morning Mound Visit: Mets managerial search down to three candidates

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the New York Mets began the second round of managerial interviews on Tuesday. The remaining candidates are Buck Showalter, Matt Quatraro, and Joe Espada. Showalter is considered to be the favorite. Espada and Quatraro are both being considered for the opening in Oakland.

Marc Normandin | Defector: Ownership apparently planned for a lockout all along. In their eyes, pressuring the union is the most effective way to get the players to take the league’s offer, but that’s likely wishful thinking. MLB owners have locked out the players four times in the past, and they weren’t successful in any of those instances.

Rob Mains | Baseball Prospectus $: Until recently, relievers have been considered to be failed starters. The gap in talent between the rotation and the bullpen is shrinking by the year even if the surface-level numbers don’t necessarily show it.