Morning Mound Visit: Roland Hemond passes away at 92

Mark Liptak | South Side Sox: Roland Hemond, the former White Sox and Orioles general manager, passed away at the age of 92 and after a 70-year career in baseball. Hemond won Executive of the Year three times, and in 2011, he received the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dan Szymborski | FanGraphs: You don’t need ZiPS to tell you that the Pittsburgh Pirates will be bad in 2022, but the projections really hammer home how feckless this roster is. Outside of Bryan Reynolds, Ke’Bryan Hayes, and Oneill Cruz, there’s not much to get excited about.

Lance Brozdowski | YouTube: Conventional wisdom suggests that catchers should set unique targets for each pitch, but the Rays are employing a universal target for Tyler Glasnow and Peter Fairbanks. By tracking how much their pitchers miss their intended targets, the Rays are able to optimize where the catcher sets up.