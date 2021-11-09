Morning Mound Visit: Nick Castellanos, Michael Conforto reject qualifying offers

Bobby Nightengale | Cincinnati Enquirer: As expected, Nick Castellanos rejected the qualifying offer. This decision doesn’t preclude the Reds from re-signing Castellanos, but the slugger is sure to draw lots of interest as one of the better outfield bats on the market. Castellanos hit .309/.362/576 with 34 homers in 2021.

Anthony Franco | MLB Trade Rumors: In a more surprising turn of events, Michael Conforto also rejected the qualifying offer. Conforto has been a solidly above-average regular throughout his career, but 2021 was a down year by his standards. Conforto slashed .232/.344/.384 for a 106 wRC+, which is less palatable considering Conforto’s so-so defense. Conforto, however, won’t try to re-establish himself for a bigger payday after the 2023 season.

Blake Harris | True Blue LA: The Dodgers signed left-handed starter Andrew Heaney to a one-year deal worth $8 million. Despite a 5.83 ERA in 2021, Heaney seems like he has untapped potential. His strikeout and walk rates are generally good, but he gave up 29 homers in 30 outings this year