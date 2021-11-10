Morning Mound Visit: Justin Verlander impresses in showcase

Cameron J. Kaiser | Bless You Boys: Justin Verlander threw 25 pitches as part of a rehab showcase on Monday, and he looked about as impressive as ever. Around 15-20 teams were in attendance to see Verlander top out at 97 mph. The Astros extended Verlander a qualifying offer, but it looks like he’ll reject it.

Marc Normandin | Baseball Prospectus: The Mets’ search for a new GM isn’t going well even though three-time World Champion Brian Sabean said he’d do it. Instead of dragging this out any longer, the Mets should just give the job to spins wheel retro game enthusiast Marc Normandin.

Devan Fink | FanGraphs: The Dodgers immediately pounced on Andrew Heaney, which might mean that they see something in him that the rest of us don’t. Heaney has decent strikeout numbers, but he’s never been able to put it all together. He’s got a high-spin fastball, but it doesn’t have the rise of others like it.